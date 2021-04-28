Gates aids fundraising drive for global vaccine distribution

Gavi and Unicef are already appealing for donations from individuals to support Covax, and some donors have launched their own campaigns on crowdfunding platforms. Go Give One, however, aims to jump-start a unified effort that can be replicated around the world, said Anil Soni, chief executive of the WHO Foundation. It will aim to provide companies with a simple giving platform that they can share with employees and customers.

The approach is similar to previous cross-sector campaigns to fund HIV treatment, when donors contributed small sums to provide medication to HIV-positive individuals. Soni, who spent years working at the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and later the Gates Foundation and the Clinton Health Access Initiative, says those campaigns showed the difference one person can make in a global crisis. “It was that individual engagement that caused collective action that caused governments to do their part,” he said.

Equitable access to the vaccine is essential to ending the pandemic, Soni stressed, and one of the goals of the Go Give One campaign is to remind people who are able to get vaccinated that others still lack access. While the pace of vaccination has slowed in the United States, Soni expects vaccinations to continue for some time.