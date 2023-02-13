Here's a look at trending topics for today, Feb. 13:
Valentine's Day
It's the purrfect way to get back at your crappy ex.
This Valentine's Day, an Ohio animal shelter is offering to write your ex's name in a litterbox -- and let its adoptable cats go to town.
The Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, Ohio, is offering the unique tribute for just $5. It has already received 480 donations, according to an email sent to CNN.
"Don't spend this Valentine's Day down in the dumps!" the shelter wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "Instead cheer yourself up while making a difference for animals in need!"
And on Valentine's Day, the shelter will post a video showing the litterbox in all its glory, according to its Facebook post.
Ohio
A West Virginia water utility is enhancing its water treatment process as a precaution following the derailment of a train hauling chemicals that later sent up a toxic plume in Ohio.
West Virginia American Water said Sunday that it’s also going to install a secondary intake on the Guyandotte River in case there’s a need to switch to an alternate water source. The utility noted that there hasn’t been any change in raw water at its Ohio River intake.
“The health and safety of our customers is a priority, and there are currently no drinking water advisories in place for customers," the company said in a statement.
Rihanna pregnancy
Rihanna didn't introduce a new song during her Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance Sunday night but she did introduce a new pregnancy.
The entertainer sang a medley of her biggest hits while visibly pregnant with her second child, her representative has confirmed to CNN.
Online speculation about the pregnancy began as Rihanna opened her performance in Glendale, Arizona, on a floating stage wearing an all-red ensemble that appeared to show off a baby bump.
Last May, Rihanna welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.
Martha Stewart
Damar Hamlin
Super Bowl
This morning's top headlines: Monday, Feb. 13
Patrick Mahomes was magical when the Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed him to pull off another Super Bowl comeback. Playing on an injured ankle, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. The Chiefs won their second NFL title in four years and two-time NFL MVP Mahomes earned his second Super Bowl MVP award. Mahomes and Jalen Hurts excelled in the first Super Bowl matchup featuring two Black starting QBs. But Mahomes turned it up in the second half after reaggravating a sprained right ankle.
A questionable late penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with less than two minutes remaining meant that a scintillating Super Bowl 57 had a bit of an underwhelming finish. The Chiefs — who won 38-35 — were driving and faced third-and-8 at the Eagles 15-yard line with 1:54 remaining when Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw incomplete to JuJu Smith-Schuster. But officials flagged Bradberry for defensive holding, which negated the incompletion and gave the Chiefs a first down. Replays showed that Bradberry made light contact with Smith-Schuster, but it didn’t appear to affect the play. Kansas City was able to essentially run out the clock from that point forward and kick a late field goal for the win.
Rihanna has delivered a soaring Super Bowl halftime performance with a major surprise — she is pregnant with her second child. The pop superstar kicked off the show suspended on a platform high above the field at State Farm Stadium. She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she stood on a transparent square that moved her up and down as she hovered in the air and belted out the lyrics to “Bitch Better Have My Money.” The singer wasn't the only one to rise above the crowd — several dancers also performed on platforms above the field. She ended the show as she started — suspended in the air.
Advertisers bet big that viewers were turning to the Super Bowl for a comforting escape, and delivered a series of advertisements that relied on familiar celebrity faces, light humor, and plenty of cuddly dogs. This wasn’t a year for edgy humor or experimentation. After three years of a global pandemic, with economic uncertainty looming ahead and the war in Ukraine stretching on, advertisers just wanted people to feel good. Super Bowl advertisers each year try to reach the more than 100 million people tuning into the broadcast. It’s a pricey proposition: ads can cost as much as $7 million for 30 seconds.
The White House is defending the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledges that officials had no indication the objects were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed American airspace earlier this month. White House national security spokesman John Kirby says the three objects, including one shot down Sunday over Lake Huron, were traveling at such a low altitude as to pose a risk to civilian air traffic. While the Biden administration does not yet have evidence that the objects were equipped for spying purposes — or even belonged to China — Kirby said officials can't rule that out.
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days. Pentagon officials believe the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace has no peacetime precedent. The head of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, Gen. Glen VanHerck, says part of the reason for the repeated shootdowns is a “heightened alert” following a spy balloon from China that emerged over U.S. airspace in late January.
ANTAKYA, Turkey — Turkish authorities are targeting contractors allegedly linked with buildings that collapsed in the powerful Feb. 6 earthqua…
The Philippines has accused a Chinese coast guard ship of hitting a Philippine coast guard vessel with a military-grade laser and temporarily blinding some of its crew in the disputed South China Sea. According to the Philippines, the Chinese ship also maneuvered dangerously close to block the Philippine patrol vessel from approaching one of the disputed islands last week. The Philippines has filed nearly 200 diplomatic protests against China’s aggressive actions last year alone. China claims the South China Sea virtually in its entirety, putting it on a collision course with other claimants. A Philippine official says it's the first time China has used lasers on Filipino personnel. China responded by accusing the Philippines of trespassing in its territorial waters.
David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of the Long Island hip-hop trio De La Soul, has died. He was 54. His representative Tony Ferguson confirmed reports of Jolicoeur's death Sunday. No other information was immediately available. In recent years, Jolicoeur, had said he was battling congestive heart failure and wore a LifeVest defibrillator machine. Jolicoeur was born in Brooklyn but raised in the Amityville area of Long Island, where he met Vincent Mason (Pasemaster Mase) and Kelvin Mercer (Posdnous) and the three decided to form a rap group, with each taking on distinctive names.
New Mexico State has called off the rest of its men’s basketball season after reviewing a police report that cited three players for false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact against a teammate. In a statement, chancellor Dan Arvizu said the action was needed after receiving additional details of reports related to hazing allegations against players. KTSM-TV in El Paso, Texas, obtained what it said was a redacted police report with none of the players named. The station said the report detailed the victim telling investigators that on Feb. 6, three members of the team held down the victim, removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to hit him in the buttocks, The victim also said the players touched his scrotum.