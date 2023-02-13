Here's a look at trending topics for today, Feb. 13:

Valentine's Day

It's the purrfect way to get back at your crappy ex.

This Valentine's Day, an Ohio animal shelter is offering to write your ex's name in a litterbox -- and let its adoptable cats go to town.

The Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, Ohio, is offering the unique tribute for just $5. It has already received 480 donations, according to an email sent to CNN.

"Don't spend this Valentine's Day down in the dumps!" the shelter wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "Instead cheer yourself up while making a difference for animals in need!"

And on Valentine's Day, the shelter will post a video showing the litterbox in all its glory, according to its Facebook post.

Ohio

A West Virginia water utility is enhancing its water treatment process as a precaution following the derailment of a train hauling chemicals that later sent up a toxic plume in Ohio.

West Virginia American Water said Sunday that it’s also going to install a secondary intake on the Guyandotte River in case there’s a need to switch to an alternate water source. The utility noted that there hasn’t been any change in raw water at its Ohio River intake.

“The health and safety of our customers is a priority, and there are currently no drinking water advisories in place for customers," the company said in a statement.

Rihanna pregnancy

Rihanna didn't introduce a new song during her Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance Sunday night but she did introduce a new pregnancy.

The entertainer sang a medley of her biggest hits while visibly pregnant with her second child, her representative has confirmed to CNN.

Online speculation about the pregnancy began as Rihanna opened her performance in Glendale, Arizona, on a floating stage wearing an all-red ensemble that appeared to show off a baby bump.

Last May, Rihanna welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

