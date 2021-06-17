General 'shocked' by AP report on AWOL guns, considers fix

The Pentagon used to share annual updates about stolen weapons with Congress, but the requirement to do so ended years ago, apparently in the 1990s. In more recent years, the Office of the Secretary of Defense has decided when to advise lawmakers of “significant” losses or thefts.

The Pentagon relies on incident reports from the services, which it keeps for only three years, and is responsible for informing Congress of any “significant” incidents of missing weapons. That hasn’t happened since at least 2017.

No such notifications have been made since at least 2017, the Pentagon said. Among the several hundred missing firearms that AP identified during those years was a stolen Army pistol that authorities linked to shootings in New York. Other cases included weapons parts that an Army insider brought to the Texas-Mexico border to sell.

On Thursday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said he planned to write a “mandatory reporting requirement” into the National Defense Authorization Act that Congress is drawing up this summer. In a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III, Blumenthal also asked that the Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General to conduct “a thorough review” of policies and security procedures.