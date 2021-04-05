George Floyd death leads states to require cops to intervene

“For me, the original trigger was the George Floyd case,” said Bynum, who is Black and from a Portland suburb.

Portland was an epicenter of Black Lives Matter protests that erupted nationwide after Floyd's death. On the night of Sept. 5, a Black resident came to police officers to inform them their tear gas was seeping into his house, affecting his son and dog. One officer whacked the man on the head with his baton, causing a concussion.

Other officers told their colleague the man was an area homeowner, not a protester. Bynum says that shouldn't matter, that even if he was a protester, he shouldn't be attacked unprovoked.

“He wasn’t doing anything. And so I never got really clear answers from the city about why that was OK," Bynum said.

Police said back then that the incident was being investigated, but a half-year later they remain mum on the outcome or status.

“I have not been provided information to release about the incident,” Lt. Greg Pashley, a police spokesman, said in an email. “Generally, the Professional Standards Division does not provide updates about internal investigations.”