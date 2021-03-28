George Floyd's death spurred broad push for change globally, activists say as trial looms

"We have for too long lived inside of a culture of ignorance, not just in the U.S. but worldwide," she said. "I don't think that this country in particular, but the world itself, has ever had to reconcile the mistreatment, the abuse and the dehumanization of Black folks. But for some people, they're now beginning to see we have a problem, and we need to begin to take steps to address these problems."

Her assessment of the international impact of the case is not hyperbole. Some of the protests abroad — in Asia, the U.K., France and other European nations — rivaled American demonstrations last summer.

"Having the Black Lives movement embraced the way it was in this country was painfully healing, because it's not nice to have an occasion like the tragic death of George Floyd be the reason for people to acknowledge what you've been trying to share," said Sylvana Simons, who won a seat in the Dutch Parliament in elections held this month.

Community House for Supportive Development, a grassroots nongovernmental organization in Paris, joined five other NGOs in January to launch the first class-action lawsuit targeting France's police. The suit alleges a culture of systemic and racial discrimination in on-the-street identity checks.