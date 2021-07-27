Georgia 15-year-old collapses, dies after football practice

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A 15-year-old high school football player died after collapsing at the first day of practice in middle Georgia.

Bibb County school district officials say Joshua Ivory, a student at Southwest High School in Macon, went into distress Monday, prompting coaches to call an ambulance.

Monday was the first day of practice for teams statewide. Rules call for a five-day period for players to get used to heat and physical exertion while practicing in shorts and helmets. Aug. 2 is the first day that players are allowed to practice in pads.

According to the National Weather Service, Macon reached a high of 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36 degrees Celsius) on Monday before 4 p.m. The practice started at 6 p.m., according to The Telegraph of Macon.

Ivory died in a hospital emergency room, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said. No cause of death has been announced and an autopsy is planned.

Bibb County schools Athletic Director Barney Hester told The Telegraph that Southwest High head coach Joe Dupree saw what was happening and followed state rules.