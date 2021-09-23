Georgia abortion law to be argued in federal appeals court

The law's opponents argue Jones correctly blocked the law because it violates Supreme Court precedent, and the new definition of “natural person” would change hundreds of Georgia laws “without any consideration of their context.”

Eric Segall, a constitutional law expert at Georgia State University's law school, said there's little chance the appeal will succeed in the 11th Circuit because the law "is flatly, unambiguously, unarguably inconsistent with binding Supreme Court precedent.”

But he said it's possible the judges could rule the law has to be upheld because of precedent and then enumerate reasons to reverse or modify that precedent.

The 11th Circuit could also wait to see how the Supreme Court rules after hearing the Mississippi case in December to see if the court's thinking on abortion regulations shifts, University of Georgia law professor Ron Carlson said.

While the landscape on abortion seemed settled when Jones ruled last year, Carlson said, “the ground began to shake” with the Texas ruling earlier this month. The court didn't rule on the constitutionality of that law, which also bans abortions once cardiac activity is detectable, but declined to block enforcement while a challenge to the law unfolds.

“That Texas ruling, it seems to me, is a straw in the wind that abortion laws are going to be freshly scrutinized by this Supreme Court,” Carlson said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0