Georgia church disowns suspect, says he betrayed faith

The church said it is cooperating with law enforcement and praying for “both earthly justice and divine justice.”

Tyler Bayless, who lived along with Long at an addiction recovery facility in Roswell, Georgia, for at least six months through early 2020, described him as “a little bit socially awkward but not standoffish or quiet.” Long asked that he pray for him at least a couple of times, Bayless said, but never imposed his beliefs on others.

“He had some interesting religious beliefs, I’m sure, but he was never very overtly pushy about that sort of thing. Like he was never like, ‘I’ve got to save your soul,'" Bayless said.

Bayless recalled several occasions when Long said he lapsed and went to a massage business, prompting extreme self-loathing, guilt and public confession that he feared he might harm himself. Long once asked him to hold on to a hunting knife, Bayless added.

“He said, ‘You know, I went to one of these places. I feel like I’m falling out of God's grace,'" Bayless said.

"I mean, this was the kind of pain that he was in because of what his religious beliefs led him to think about the acts that he was engaging in.”