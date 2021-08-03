Georgia ex-deputy sentenced to prison for unregistered gun

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia sheriff's deputy, who was arrested during an investigation into a violent extremist group, has been sentenced to serve more than three years in federal prison for possessing unregistered guns, prosecutors said.

Cody Richard Griggers, 28, was sentenced Tuesday to serve three years and eight months in prison followed by a year of supervised release. He had pleaded guilty in April.

“Law enforcement officers should be above reproach, and the vast majority of them are," Acting U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said in a news release. "Cody Griggers disgraced that trust by espousing violent extremism and possessing a cache of unregistered weapons while on duty, including a machine gun with a silencer and obliterated serial number.”

Griggers worked for the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office in central Georgia. During a California investigation into a man making violent political statements on social media, FBI agents discovered a group text that included Griggers.