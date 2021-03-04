Georgia GOP leaders who stood up to Trump back voting bills

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won wide praise last fall for firmly rejecting then-President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud. But now that those claims have spawned an effort to tighten voting laws — one that could affect their political fortunes — the two Republicans are taking a softer approach.

Both men say they support Georgia Republicans' efforts to enact an ID requirement for absentee voting that would do away with the state's signature matching system, which Trump heavily attacked.

Their positions illustrate how central tightening access to the ballot has become in the GOP agenda — embraced even among those who have publicly refuted claims of fraud or stolen elections.

But it also highlights the difficult politics for Republicans as they weigh how far to go to that end. While the bills being pushed in Georgia and several other states have the backing of a GOP base that embraces Trump, they also could stir up Democratic backlash, not to mention make it harder for GOP voters to cast ballots.

For Raffensperger and Kemp, both up for reelection in a state where Democrats are ascendent, that's a dual threat that could lead to defeat in 2022.