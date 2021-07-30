Georgia GOP starts push for takeover of local election board

Three Republican state senators representing parts of Fulton, as well as 24 other GOP senators, sent a slightly different letter this week.

“The people deserve better and I want to see a comprehensive review and plan for improvement,” state Sen. John Albers, also from north Fulton, wrote in an email Friday.

State Democratic Party Executive Director Scott Hogan said in a statement that the takeover effort is "a shameless Republican power grab designed to suppress voters and inject partisan politics into our elections.”

Under the law that Georgia Republicans pushed through this year, the letters could lead to the State Election Board removing Fulton's five-member election board. But there remains uncertainty about how the process would work.

“The critics of it are alleging that this allows the board to just willy-nilly take over boards and change the results of elections, but there’s a lot of due process that’s built into this," said State Election Board member Matt Mashburn, a Republican.

GOP Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger expressed support, even though the new law took away Raffensperger's vote on the State Election Board.