Georgia governor: Loss of All-Star game will hurt minorities

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's Republican governor on Saturday stepped up his attack on Major League Baseball's decision to pull this summer's All-Star Game from the state in response to a sweeping new voting law, saying the move politicized the sport and would hurt minority-owned businesses.

“It’s minority-owned businesses that have been hit harder than most because of an invisible virus by no fault of their own," Gov. Brian Kemp said. “And these are the same minority businesses that are now being impacted by another decision that is by no fault of their own.”

Kemp spoke along with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, also a Republican, at a seafood and po'boy restaurant miles from the stadium in a suburb north of Atlanta where the game would have been held, though he said he didn't think the business was minority-owned. The game will now be played in Denver. Kemp noted the city has a much smaller percentage of African Americans than Atlanta.

Critics say it's the voting law that will disproportionately affect communities of color.