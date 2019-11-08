Georgia high school students sickened by unknown substance
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (AP) — Four high school students outside Atlanta are being treated at area hospitals after ingesting an unknown substance.

In a statement, Henry County Schools spokesman J.D. Hardin says emergency personnel and school resource officers responded to a medical emergency at Locust Grove High on Friday morning.

Hardin isn't sure when or where the incident occurred or what the substance might be. He says an investigation into the matter is underway. Right now, he says, they're focusing on the health and wellbeing of the students involved.

He says classes are proceeding as scheduled.

