Georgia House Republicans push to ban Sunday early voting

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both Republicans, have endorsed the idea of requiring photo ID for absentee voting, though neither has yet backed a specific proposal.

The Senate committee also approved Senate Bill 89, which would create a position for a new election official, reporting to the state election board, that could intervene in “low-performing” county election offices. The state election board would also create the criteria for what constitutes an underperforming county.

Fulton County, a Democratic stronghold that includes Atlanta, has often been singled out by state election officials for problems including long lines on Election Day.

State Sen. Sally Harrell, a Democrat from Atlanta, said she feared partisan motivations could come into play. The state election board currently has four Republican members and one Democrat.

The Senate committee also advanced legislation that would mandate that counties begin to process absentee ballots before Election Day, a rule Raffensperger began implementing last election cycle. Another bill approved by the committee would shorten the time counties have to report records of who voted in an election from 60 days to 30 days.

The last bill approved Thursday by the committee, Senate Bill 188, would require the secretary of state to create a public-facing portal that shows how many total ballots were cast by method, before any results could be reported. If passed, the measure could delay results being released by several days.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0