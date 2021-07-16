Georgia interstate to reopen earlier than expected

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say they hope to reopen a stretch of Georgia interstate earlier than anticipated after crews made quick work of demolishing a damaged overpass Friday.

The goal now is for some westbound traffic on Interstate 16 to resume as early as Friday night, state transportation officials said at briefing. Then, some traffic will be allowed in the opposite direction by Saturday.

Repairs to the overpass went much more quickly than anticipated, said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who flew to the site by helicopter to brief reporters on the progress.

“Really, this team is getting it done a lot quicker than we ever thought it would,” Kemp said.

Earlier, officials had said they hoped to reopen I-16, which connects much of Georgia to its coastline, by late next week after a crash knocked the overpass bridge from its support beams. Officials decided the fastest and safest way to reopen the intestate was to destroy the badly damaged overpass and replace it.

A short stretch of the interstate has been closed in both directions after a tractor-trailer hit the overpass Thursday. Detours have been set up on nearby roads.