Georgia man accused of pointing gun at Greyhound bus driver

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — A man has been charged with aggravated assault after pointing a handgun at a Greyhound bus driver outside Atlanta and sparking a standoff with a SWAT team that shut down Interstate 85 for hours earlier this week, police said Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Conyers, Georgia man had gotten into an argument Tuesday with a passenger on the bus bound from Atlanta to New York. He then pointed a gun at the driver after he had pulled over because of the commotion, Gwinnett County police said. A police SWAT team then surrounded the bus.

Interstate 85 northeast of Atlanta was closed in both directions for more than four hours on Tuesday as officers negotiated with the man and finally apprehended him.

Police say the suspect didn't point the gun at any passengers and they were able to exit the bus safely.

