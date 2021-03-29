Georgia nears limiting citizen arrests after Black man slain

Under the bill, people who are mere bystanders or witnesses generally would not have the right to detain people. Deadly force couldn’t be used to detain someone unless it’s in self-protection, protecting a home, or preventing a forcible felony. The changes would retain Georgia’s “stand your ground” law that says a person isn’t required to retreat.

“You may still defend yourself, just like we’ve always been able to do in the state of Georgia," Cowsert said.

It would still allow business employees to detain people they believe stole something and let restaurant employees detain people who try to leave without paying for a meal. It would also let licensed security guards and private detectives detain people.

Sen. Frank Ginn, a Danielsville Republican who is the only lawmaker to vote against the measure so far said he thought people should be able to stop and question people they spot with “some loot they have obviously stolen.”