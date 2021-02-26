Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump call urges patience

The investigation is in the very early stages, Willis said. Lawyers are sifting through data — including news reports — to compile a witness list. Once they start talking to people, it will inevitably lead to other people and records they want to see. Eventually, Willis said, they'll have enough information to decide whether laws were actually broken.

Democrats and a few Republicans have condemned Trump's call to Raffensperger, with some critics saying the recording is proof of criminal election interference.

Lawyers from around the country have offered help, Willis said. While she may eventually seek outside counsel with specific expertise, she said, it will require careful vetting.

“I don’t want anyone that’s already got a result in mind,” she said.

Willis wrote in the letters to state officials that her office had opened a criminal investigation into “potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration.”

She wrote that her team has “no reason to believe that any Georgia official is a target of this investigation.”