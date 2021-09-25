Georgia rally marks debut of GOP primary 'Trump ticket'

Although some primary fields have been winnowed by Trump's endorsement, that hasn't happened in Georgia.

Walker faces three other Republicans including Gary Black, the state agriculture commissioner. Black has attacked Walker, saying he’s untested. On Monday, Black rolled out endorsements from 55 state lawmakers, laying them atop endorsements from 76 county sheriffs, former Gov. Nathan Deal and former U.S. Rep Doug Collins, a onetime Trump favorite.

“It's OK to be a fan of Herschel Walker the football player," Black said. “But it's also OK to want to win the Senate back and save our country from the chaos it's in now. Georgians need an electable choice who can stand up to the national Democrats and $100 million or more in attack ads.”

Jones describes himself as an underdog in his primary against a powerful business-backed state senator, but recently said the former president's backing “is going to be a pretty loud intercom saying this is a guy who will actually stand up for his constituents and stand up for conservative values.”