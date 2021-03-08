Georgia Senate set to take up raft of voting legislation

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state Senate is set to vote on a slate of legislation that would roll back voting access Monday, the deadline that bills must generally pass out of one chamber to remain alive for the session.

Senate Bill 241 would limit absentee voting to people 65 and older, those with a disability and people who will be out of town on Election Day — ending broad no-excuse absentee voting introduced by the Republican-led legislature in 2005. It would also require an ID for those who are able to vote absentee, among many other changes.

The bill has faced pushback from some Republicans, including Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who are uncomfortable with the idea of scraping no-excuse absentee voting entirely after more than a million Georgians used the option in November as the coronavirus pandemic raged.

The chamber is also set to vote on a separate bill that would end automatic voter registration when a person gets a driver’s license, as well as several other voting measures.

The bills are part of a push by Republicans to change voting laws in Georgia after Democrats scored victories in the presidential election and two U.S. Senate runoffs.