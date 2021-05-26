Georgia senators: Expand health coverage even if states balk

In the letter to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Georgia’s senators said they were working on legislation to create a federal workaround or “pursue other strategies” to provide coverage in holdout states. The two said they want the legislation attached either to President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal or his proposal to provide additional education and family support benefits.

They said any alternative should not require insurance premiums and should require people who are insured to cover a low share of costs, like the traditional Medicaid program. Warnock and Ossoff didn’t outline how they would make up for the state share of the costs over the long term, though.

Judy Solomon, a senior fellow on health policy at the liberal-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said one approach could be to use the federal marketplace and subsidize private insurers, creating plans with no premiums and smaller copayments. Another approach would be for the federal government to set up Medicaid-only plans in states that didn't expand the program.

Solomon said there are “a lot of details” to work out, but that “people who were supposed to get coverage in 2014 shouldn't have to wait any longer.”