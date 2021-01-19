Georgia teen freed from Cayman Islands jail, admits mistake in breaking quarantine

After spending more than a month in a Cayman Islands jail, a Georgia teen admits she was wrong for breaking COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Skylar Mack, 18, was released from custody on Friday and is back home in the United States after she was sentenced to two months in jail by a Cayman Islands judge because authorities said she broke quarantine rules to attend her boyfriend's jet ski competition.

In an exclusive interview on ABC's "Good Morning America," Mack said she made a mistake and "deserved" her punishment.

The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal reduced the original sentence of Mack and her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, 24, to two months on Dec. 22 after the court agreed the original term of four months was not appropriate under the circumstances.