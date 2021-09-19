Georgia WWII veteran receives French Legion of Honor

THOMSON, Ga. (AP) — A 98-year-old World War II veteran who took part in the D-Day invasion and the Battle of the Bulge and witnessed the German surrender during the war has been honored by France.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Louis Graziano was given the French Legion of Honor during a ceremony on Friday in Thomson, Georgia, where he lives. The honor has been given to many American World War II veterans as recognition for the role they played in liberating France from German occupation.

Hundreds of friends and family gathered for the ceremony which was held at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center.

“France is what it is today, a free and sovereign country, thanks to the bravery of such veterans and thanks to America,” said Vincent Hommeril, consul general of France in Atlanta, according to the newspaper. “You are a true hero. Your example is an inspiration for the future and your legacy provides a moral compass for generations to come.”