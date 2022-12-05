 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Georgian opposition says ex-president possibly poisoned

  • 0
Georgia Saakashvili

FILE - Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was convicted in absentia of abuse of power during his presidency and arrested upon his return from exile, gestures speaking from a defendant's dock during a court hearing in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Dec. 2, 2021. The main opposition party in Georgia has filed a court case calling for the imprisoned ex-president of the country to be released for medical examination overseas because of concerns that he is suffering from poisoning.

 Irakli Gedenidze - pool, Pool Reuters

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The main opposition party in Georgia has filed a court case calling for the imprisoned ex-president of the country to be released for medical examination overseas because of concerns that he is suffering from poisoning.

The United National Movement said Mikheil Saakashvili's “condition may lead to coma and death” and that he should be sent to a high-level clinic in the United States or the European Union.

Saakashvili, who served as president in 2004-13 and led the so-called Rose Revolution protests that drove the previous president out of office, left Georgia for Ukraine after the end of his second term and was later convicted in absentia of abuse of power and sentenced to six years in prison.

He was arrested in October 2021 after returning to Georgia to try to bolster opposition forces before nationwide municipal elections.

People are also reading…

In a statement last week, the UNM, which Saakashvili formerly headed, said that although he was generally healthy at the time of his arrest, he has since suffered weight loss, musculoskeletal pains and muscle atrophy “which may be the result of of an undiagnosed infectious process and/or possible intoxication.”

The party said toxicological examination showed him with elevated levels of barium, bismuth and mercury. It also said he most likely suffered a spinal injury in prison and developed a severe form of traumatic stress disorder.

The statement said the conclusions were based on examination by Georgian and foreign experts conducted through the Empathy Center, a Georgian anti-torture NGO.

The government has not responded to the court filing. But Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, said there are no grounds for releasing Saakashvili.

“We can't destabilize the country. We are asked to make this decision politically, to release Saakashvili, in order to destabilize the country, and of course we cannot make such a decision,” he said, according to the Rustavi-2 TV channel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79. The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.” No cause of death or other details were immediately provided. McVie was a steady presence and personality in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and volatile personalities. During its peak commercial years, from 1975-80, the band sold tens of millions of records and was an ongoing source of fascination for fans as it transformed personal battles into melodic, compelling songs.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Maria Williams receives black belt at 70-years-old

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News