 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Georgia's Senate runoff is in 2 weeks. Here's what a 51st seat would mean for Democrats.

  • 0
Congress Senate 51st Vote

FILE - Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a news conference, Nov. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Warnock is running against Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff election. 

 AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's seat in Georgia's runoff next month could be crucial to their success.

If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will have 51 seats. That would make legislating a lot easier than it is in the current 50-50 Senate, the narrowest possible balance of power. For the last two years, Democrats have had to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris — she is the president of the Senate — to break ties.

Election 2022 Senate Georgia

Republican nominee for U.S Senate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign rally Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Canton, Ga.. Walker is in a runoff with incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. 

Republicans and Democrats are spending millions of dollars to win the seat in the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither Warnock nor Walker, a famed former football player, won the necessary 50 percent margin to triumph on Election Day. Warnock beat Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a 2020 special election and is now vying for a full six-year term.

People are also reading…

A 50-50 Senate "slows everything down," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in an interview last week. "So it makes a big difference to us."

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is urging supporters to keep up the fight as he and Republican Herschel Walker pivot to a runoff election. "I came really to ask you one question: Are you ready to do this one more time?" Warnock said during a rally in Atlanta on Thursday. Warnock and Walker are trying to rally voters and drive up fundraising ahead of the crucial runoff. Georgia's election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row. And Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again. Two years ago, Senate control came down to Georgia. Two runoff election wins then tipped the chamber into Democratic hands. This year, it's possible that Senate control again will come down to an unfinished race in Georgia, unless one party wins both of the pending Senate races in Arizona and Nevada. Less than 1 percentage point separated Warnock and Walker on Tuesday. "We all knew this election would be close," Warnock told his cheering supporters. "But I've done this before. We've done this before. We know how to win a runoff."

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Souxland Soup Kitchen prepares for Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News