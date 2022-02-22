 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Germany takes steps to halt Nord Stream 2 from Russia

From the This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 22 series
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waits for Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. 

This story will be updated.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, as the West started taking punitive measures against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.

Scholz told reporters in Berlin that his government was taking the measure in response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

The pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany has long been criticized by the United States and some European countries who argue that it increases Europe's reliance on Russian energy supplies.

Scholz said that the government had decided to "reassess" the certification of the pipeline, which hasn't begun operating yet, in light of the latest developments.

"That will certainly take time, if I may say so," he said.

Also on Tuesday, Russia says its recognition of independence for areas in eastern Ukraine extends to territory currently held by Ukrainian forces.

The statement Tuesday further raises the stakes amid Western fears that Moscow could follow up to Monday’s recognition of rebel regions with a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine.

MORE DEVELOPMENTS:

AN EXPLAINER

