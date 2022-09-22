Get ready for Halloween with these spooky movie selections | Streamed & Screened podcast

Halloween is just over a month away, so in this special encore presentation of Streamed & Screened we are looking at some of the scariest movies around.
Expect some horror classics for sure but also some curveballs including an unexpected pick you can stream on Disney+.
Below is our roundup along with links to where you can stream them.
- Psycho 1960
- Mr. Sardonicus 1961
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre 1974
- Black Christmas 1974
- Friday the 13th 1980
- Pee-wee’s Big Adventure 1985
- Flight of the Navigator 1986
- Fatal Attraction 1987
- The Exorcist III 1990
- Ernest Scared Stupid 1991
- Funny Games 1997
- Contagion 2011
- The Conjuring 2013
- Green Room 2015
- Midsommar 2019
Streamed & Screened is hosted by Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises, along with Bruce Miller, the editor of the Sioux City Journal, and Jared McNett, a reporter for the Globe Gazette in Mason City, Iowa.