Getting up Close with Glenn and Ted Nash, new duo in jazz

“It was very moving, and Ted didn’t know whether he could get through it, actually. But when you put your soul into your instrument, into your music, I think it was a very healing experience for him,” Close said. “A very transformative experience.”

"When (my son) started reading the piece, I didn’t expect to kind of feel the things that I felt,” Nash explained. “All of a sudden it hits me that everyone else is hearing this. They’re hearing this personal piece that was a letter to me, and I’m playing (music) along with it. And I got very full. But, if anything, that just helped me to have a more profound opportunity of expression.”

Close, Nash, the orchestra and the special guests recorded the album at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City early last year before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Close said before making the album, jazz somewhat intimidated her.

“I thought you had to kind of know what you were hearing. But now I’m just inspired by it because I think it’s deeply American and it’s also deeply human,” she said. “It is an expression of the human condition, dissonance, harmony — all of these different instruments playing off each other. In a good world, everybody gets a turn to stand up and play their bit.”