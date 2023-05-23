Imagine taking a nice evening stroll around your neighborhood and finding an 11-foot alligator doing the same. After being spotted by a concerned resident in Missouri City, Texas, police sent for a specialist alligator wrangler who, with some effort, managed to move the huge reptile to safety.
Related to this story
Most Popular
A family had been searching through their grandfather's belongings when they reportedly came across the grenade. Two of the man's sons were ta…
What started as a simple traffic stop turned into utter chaos on a road in Iowa.
The company says it's “trying [the name] out to see if it 'cuts the mustard’ with its fans.”
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he would "bring out the best of America" in pitching his 2024 presidential candidacy to a group of ve…
In Sioux Center, Ron DeSantis draws parallels between Florida and Iowa, tells what's needed in 2024 election
Though Ron DeSantis hasn't officially declared for next year's presidential election, the two-term Florida governor had a lot to say about 202…