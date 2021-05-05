Giant sequoia still smoldering from 2020 California wildfire

With drought conditions dire across the American West, AccuWeather predicted an above-average 2021 wildfire season in a forecast released Wednesday.

According to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dave Samuhel, fires are projected to burn 14,844 square miles (38,445 square kilometers) of land across the Western U.S.

“Unfortunately, in a nutshell, it looks like it’s going to be another busy season,” he said in a statement. “We’re seeing a lot of drought. Almost half of the country is experiencing drought, and the bulk of that is to the West."

A possible exception could be Southern California, where lack of rain has stunted spring growth that would eventually dry out and can become fuel for fires.

“Since it was a dry winter there, that means there wasn’t a lot of new grass that grew," Samuhel said. "So that could reduce the wildfire threat a little bit, at least in that area.”

In Sequoia National Park, officials said the burning giant sequoia is well within fire lines and there are no threats to life or property. The tree is in the Board Camp Grove, and there is no direct access via any trail system.

