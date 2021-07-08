Girl, 6, snatched off bike; found fast with bystanders' tips

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 6-year-old Kentucky girl who was snatched from her bicycle by a stranger was found quickly, returned to her family and a suspect was charged with kidnapping thanks to the quick actions of neighbors and police, authorities said.

Those who witnessed the girl being taken from her Louisville neighborhood July 2 swiftly called 911 with a detailed description of the vehicle and a partial license plate number, police spokesperson Beth Ruoff told news outlets.

She said officers responded immediately and saturated the area.

“You just can’t get there fast enough,” said officer Jason Burba, who was among those responding. “Seconds feel like hours. Your only thought is getting there as fast as you can.”

Police found a car matching the description given within 30 minutes and arrested Robby Wildt, 40, who was charged with kidnapping a minor. He has pleaded not guilty.