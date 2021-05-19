Girl fights off, flees attacker who tried to snatch her

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The young girl, kneeling on a grassy traffic island as she awaits her school bus, looks up as a white van goes past — the driver had approached her two weeks before, making her so uncomfortable that she told her parents and teacher.

The 11-year-old's eyes follow as the van goes away, before returning to the blue slime she is playing with. A minute later, the van returns, stopping across the street. She looks up, the man runs at her carrying a knife and a second later, she finds herself in a fight for her life.

Escambia County sheriff's deputies arrested Jared Paul Stanga, 30, late Tuesday after a daylong manhunt in Pensacola involving dozens of detectives and deputies. He is charged with attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and other felonies for the attack on the girl, which was captured by a nearby security camera.

“We have caught the animal,” Escambia Sheriff Chip Simmons said at a Tuesday night press conference.