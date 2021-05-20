Girl purposely got blue slime on would-be kidnapper's arms

Prosecutors said the evidence against Stanga is strong. In addition to the slime, the silver bumper of his van had just been painted black — detectives during the manhunt had described the silver bumper in their bulletin to the public. They say Stanga was also seen making a purchase at a nearby convenience store minutes after the attack wearing the same clothes as the assailant, and he texted his boss saying he would be late because he had to take his child to school — even though the child is attending school online.

The security camera video shows Alyssa alone on the traffic island at 7 a.m. Tuesday. A white van passes her — she looks at it as it drives away. She had told her mom and teacher two weeks earlier that a man in a white van had approached her at the bus stop, speaking Spanish to her and making her feel uncomfortable.

The van returned a minute later and stopped. The driver jumped out and ran at Alyssa, reaching behind himself as if pulling a knife. She grabbed her backpack and tried to flee, but the man put her in a headlock and dragged her toward his van.

She struggled, saying she kicked at his legs, causing them both to fall to the ground. She broke free and ran back to the nearby mobile home park where she lives with her mom and two siblings. The man ran back to his van and sped away.