Girls, 11 and 9, took turns at wheel in fatal South Carolina crash, report says

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies spoke with the mother of the surviving girl at her home.

The mother opened the door to her home and the first thing she asked deputies was, “Where are the girls and where is my car?”

The mother told deputies that she didn’t know the girls left and took the car with them, the report states. She said the girls were inside of the house at 1 a.m. when she went to sleep and that her Chevrolet Cruz was in the driveway.

“There were multiple witnesses on scene that stated they saw the two girls taking turns driving the car as they sped up and down the dirt portion of the 3000 block of Ninety Six Road,” the report states.

Deputies spoke with the surviving girl as she was receiving treatment at the Regional Medical Center.

She said her friend was driving the vehicle when the collision occurred, the report said. At some point when the “girls were switching drivers, a serious collision took place.”

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol with the assistance of the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Orangeburg County School District officials learned of the death Monday.