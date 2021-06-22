Girls living at an Alabama ranch for abused children are mourning the loss of 8 'sisters' killed in a fiery crash

The director of ranch life, who had been driving the van, was unconscious and trapped when other motorists pulled her out, Smith said. The children, including two of the director's, could not be saved.

The director is in serious, but stable, condition, Smith said. When Smith visited her at the hospital over the weekend and mentioned he was going to the ranch, he said she asked him to "please tell my girls, I love them."

One of the girls at the ranch told a counselor the loss is adds more trauma on top of all she has already experienced.

"She said through her whole life she's had nothing but her family taken away from her," Smith said. "She's been bounced around in foster homes in many cases. And she was crying her eyes out and now her family has been, her sisters had been taken away from her again.

"So it's tough."

A community shows up to support one another

Smith visited the crash site Saturday and said it was unlike anything he'd ever seen. The damage was so extensive that he didn't recognize his own ranch van.

And now he and his team must prepare for eight funerals, an emotional blow that has struck not just the ranch but the whole community.