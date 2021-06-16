Girl's sex-assault lawsuit reinstated by appeals court

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday reinstated a lawsuit from a northern Virginia student who said her school failed to take appropriate action after she said she was sexually assaulted on a band trip.

The student, who has since graduated, said administrators at Oakton High School in Fairfax County, treated her with indifference after she said another student touched her inappropriately without her consent on a school bus during an out-of-state trip in 2017.

At a trial in 2019 in federal court in Alexandria, a jury found that she had indeed been assaulted. But they tossed out her case on a technicality, ruling that the school system had no “actual notice” of the assault.

Indeed, there was clear indication from the jury that it was confused over what was required to show actual notice. The jury asked a question about the standard during its deliberations, and multiple jurors said after the case that there was a misunderstanding.

In Wednesday's 2-1 ruling from a three judge-panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Judge James Wynn said it was obvious that the school had notice, given that the girl herself told administrators she'd been touched without her consent, and multiple students and parents reported the alleged assault as word got around.