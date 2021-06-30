Giuliani backs Republican challenger to Georgia governor

ATLANTA (AP) — Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is endorsing a Democrat-turned-Republican who's challenging Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the state's 2022 Republican primary.

Giuliani spoke to reporters Wednesday before headlining a fundraising dinner for former state Rep. Vernon Jones in Atlanta.

Jones was on the outs with his party when he shot to prominence in Republican circles as an African American Democrat who endorsed Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. Jones has since switched parties and doubled down in support of Trump’s false claims of election fraud, appealing to Republican voters in Georgia who might be unhappy with Kemp. Trump has repeatedly attacked Kemp but has not so far endorsed Jones.

Giuliani said his main reason for endorsing Jones was their shared belief that then-President Trump was cheated out of Georgia's 16 electoral votes and the overall election.

“The current governor has been a failure. I mean, he's had his time. He put together an election that wouldn't have passed muster in Africa, Asia, in undeveloped countries,” Giuliani said.