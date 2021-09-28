Giuliani balked at prosecutors' review of 26 years of data

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers forced a much narrower review of his seized electronic devices after complaining that prosecutors looking for proof of a crime were going to see information going back to his early days as New York City’s mayor 26 years ago, court papers released Tuesday show.

The lawyers complained in late August to a Manhattan federal judge that devices seized from ex-President Donald Trump's former personal attorney during late-April raids contained at least 26 years of data stretching from Feb. 24, 1995, to midway through this year. Giuliani was New York City's mayor from 1994 through 2001.

The lawyers said the review of data on the devices should be limited to the time period specified in search warrants seeking information related to Giuliani's interactions with Ukrainian figures to see if he violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.

The papers related to whether the search of data should be narrowed were unsealed Tuesday by the order of a judge who concluded they were documents the public was entitled to see.