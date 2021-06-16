Giuliani gets first shot at excluding materials from raids

Toensing's law firm has said she was told she was not a target of the investigation.

Jones, who was appointed her to the task by the judge, said lawyers for Giuliani and Toensing will designate documents for her review that they believe are protected by attorney-client privilege or are highly personal, such as medical records. At that point, remaining materials in each batch of items that were not designated for review will be released to prosecutors.

On occasion, Jones said she may speak to government representatives if she needs additional background information to help her decide whether an item is protected by privilege. If Jones finds any of the “potentially privileged documents” should in fact be released to prosecutors, she will refer them to a judge to make a final decision.

The process is similar to how Jones conducted a privilege review of materials seized in 2018 from Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime personal attorney who pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges and other crimes and was sentenced to three years in prison.