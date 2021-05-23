Glitter in the air: Pink, daughter wow at Billboard Awards

Like The Weeknd, another Canadian star is poised to have a big night: Drake. He walked into the show as the most decorated winner in the history of the Billboard Awards, extending his record to 28 wins after being named top streaming songs artist Sunday. He will receive the Artist of the Decade Award later in the show.

Drake and The Weeknd will battle for the show's top prize — top artist — where competition includes Taylor Swift and late rappers Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke, who won four honors in a pre-show announced Sunday, including top new artist, top rap artist and top rap album for his debut album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon."

The Weeknd, Swift, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke will compete for top Billboard 200 album, along with Lil Baby.

Unlike other awards shows where committees determine nominees, the Billboard Awards' finalists are based on album and digital sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement. The nominees for the 51 categories are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020, through April 3, 2021.

It's the reason why controversial country singer Morgan Wallen won three honors, including top country artist and top country album for “Dangerous: The Double Album," which has had major success on the pop and country music charts.