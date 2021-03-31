Global shares fall despite strong China factory data

“Another risk, which is hopefully temporary, is the fragile recovery of export demand that comes from restrictive social distancing measures, and even lockdowns, in the U.S. and Europe,” Pang said in a commentary.

In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.9% to 29,178.80. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.8% to 6,790.70. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.3% to 3,061.42. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.7% to 28,378.35, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.4% to 3,441.91.

Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped 3.9% in Tokyo trading after one of its group companies, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., said it may suffer losses estimated at $300 million related to a U.S. client. It did not give details.

Nomura Holdings shares continued their slide after a similar statement earlier in the week, slipping 2.9% on Wednesday. Media reports have said the recent woes at global financial companies are related to troubled New York-based hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.

Investors are awaiting details of President Joe Biden's proposals for spending perhaps even more than $3 trillion on infrastructure and other measures to help the economy and environment.