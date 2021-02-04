Global shares mixed on caution after modest US gains

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell but European benchmarks edged higher Thursday as caution set in over company earnings reports, recent choppy trading in technology stocks and prospects for more economic stimulus for a world battling a pandemic.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.5% to 5,591.22 and Germany’s DAX added 0.5% to 14,004.17. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.6% to 6,548.01. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures inching up less than 0.1% to 30,638.5. S&P 500 futures were also up by nearly 0.1%, at 3,826.62.

Also on market players’ minds is the global vaccine rollout, which is becoming more organized in the U.S., but has yet to play out in much of Asia, except for China, where the pandemic started.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 1.1% to finish at 28,341.95, while South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.4% to 3,087.55. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.9% to 6,765.50. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.7% to 29,113.50, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.4% to 3,501.86.