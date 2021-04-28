Global shares mostly higher before Fed meeting, Biden speech

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were moderately higher in listless trading Wednesday, as investors watched for news out of a Federal Reserve meeting.

France's CAC 40 gained 0.3% in early trading to 6,291.87, while Germany's DAX edged up 0.2% to 15,279.81. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.2% to 6,961.41. The future for the Dow industrials slipped 0.1% to 33,834, and S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% to 4,182.12.

Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.2% to finish at 29,053.97, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 1.1% to 3,181.47. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4% to 7,064.70. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.5% to 29,071.34, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% to 3,457.07.

Analysts said Asian investors have adopted a wait-and-see stance ahead of the Fed meeting.

“But the wider point and the bigger driver of markets, as equities shuffled nervously ahead of the FOMC meeting today, is arguably just how much restraint the Fed will exercise,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya at Mizuho Bank.

Also on tap is President Joe Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress, which is expected to lay out several parts of his agenda such as increased infrastructure spending, likely higher taxes on the wealthy and higher funding for government programs.