Global shares rise on hopes Biden will act on economy, virus

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration as U.S. president Wednesday, though worries about surging coronavirus cases sapped the Japanese market's early gains.

France's CAC 40 added 0.2% to 5,607.84 in early trading, while Germany's DAX rose 0.2% to 13,848.56. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% to 6,722.42. U.S. shares were set to drift moderately higher as Dow futures inched up less than 0.1% to 30,841.0. S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% at 3,800.12.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4% to finish at 28,523.26. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4% to 6,770.40, while South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.7% to 3,114.55. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.1% to 29,962.47, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% to 3,583.09.

Hopes are growing that Biden’s planned stimulus for the American economy as well as measures to curb the pandemic will boost regional markets.

While many Asian nations have fared better in the pandemic than European countries and the U.S., worries still run high. Main urban areas in Japan, including Tokyo, are under a state of emergency, with evening dining at restaurants discouraged. Critics say that's not enough, as deaths related to COVID-19 have been rising. A vaccine rollout has not begun in Japan.