Global shares up after vaccine maker boosts Europe supplies

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was up 0.6%. That for the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.7%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 dropped 1.9% for its biggest weekly loss since October. The S&P 500 is still up 13.6% since the end of October. The Dow fell 2% and the Nasdaq composite lost 2%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,505.28 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 1.6% to 28,091.05. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 2.1% to 28,892.86.

The Kospi in Seoul surged 2.7% to 3,056.53 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.8% to 6,663.00.

India's Sensex opened down 0.2% at 46,759.42. New Zealand and Singapore declined while Bangkok and Jakarta advanced.

A purchasing managers’ index issued by business magazine Caixin declined to 51.5 from December’s 53 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 reflect activity expanding. A separate PMI by the official statistics agency showed similar weakening.

The data suggest China’s rebound “is leveling off,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.