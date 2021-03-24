Global stocks decline on virus worries, Wall St decline

In Washington, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress more must be done to limit economic damage. Powell stressed that he does not expect stimulus programs to trigger inflation.

Bond yields, or the difference between the market price and the payout at maturity, narrowed as prices rose. The yield of the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.62%, down from last week's level above 1.70%.

That weighed on banks and other financial companies which look to yields as a benchmark for the interest rates they charge on mortgages and other loans. Bank of America fell 2.0% and Wells Fargo dropped 1.9%. American Express slid 2.8%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 59 cents to $58.35 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract plunged $3.79 on Tuesday to $57.76 after Germany's lockdown announcement triggered concern demand for industry and travel would decline.

Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 71 cents to $61.57 per barrel in London. It lost $3.83 the previous session to $60.79.

The dollar declined to 108.53 yen from Tuesday's 108.75 yen. The euro retreated to $1.1821 from $1.1853.

