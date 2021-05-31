Global stocks mixed after Wall St ends May with gain

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,615.48 after an industry group and the national statistics agency reported manufacturing activity held steady in May, adding to signs a rebound is leveling off.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled 1% to 28,860.08 after May retail sales fell 4.5% from the previous month. May factory output rose above pre-pandemic levels for the first time but 2.5% growth was lower than expected.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose less than 0.1% to 29,151.80 while the Kospi in Seoul rose 0.5% to 3,203.92. The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney was off 0.2% at 7,161.60.

India's Sensex advanced 1% to 51.965.87. New Zealand, Bangkok and Jakarta gained while Singapore retreated.

The U.S. Commerce Department said personal consumption expenditures, a measure of inflation used by the Federal Reserve, rose by 3.6% in April. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, inflation was 3.1%, well above the Fed’s long-term target of 2%.

Fed officials said earlier the economy would be allowed to “run hot” to make sure a recovery is established, but investors worry about unexpectedly sharp rises in prices of consumer goods and some commodities. They have been at least temporarily reassured by comments from Fed officials that it is too early to change direction.