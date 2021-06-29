Global stocks mixed ahead of US jobs report

On Monday, S&P 500 rose 0.2% to a record as gains for Facebook, Nvidia and other tech stocks offset losses for other industries. The Dow shed 0.4% while the Nasdaq composite added 1%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.9% to 3,573.18 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.8% to 28,812.61.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1% to 28,983.89 after the Chinese territory banned airline flights from Britain starting Thursday in a new effort to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus variant.

The Kospi in Seoul retreated 0.5% to 3,286.68 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 lost less than 0.1% to 7,301.20.

India's Sensex declined less than 0.1% to 52,691.47. New Zealand, Bangkok and Jakarta advanced while Singapore declined.

Stock prices look expensive to some investors after rising faster than corporate profits. Inflation remains a worry, even if more U.S. investors have come around to the Federal Reserve’s view that it will be only a temporary problem.

Economists expect Friday's U.S. jobs numbers to show employers added 700,000 more than they cut in June, an improvement over previous months. They also expect the report to show that average hourly earnings jumped 3.7% in June from a year earlier.