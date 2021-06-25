Global stocks mostly rise on US rally on infrastructure deal

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly rose Friday, buoyed by a rally on Wall Street that came after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending.

France's CAC 40 shed 0.2% to 6,620.26 in early trading, while Germany's DAX slipped 0.2% to 15,562.46. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.2% to 7,121.87. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.2% at 34,159. S&P 500 futures gained nearly 0.1% to 4,258.62.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 0.7% to finish at 29,066.18. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5% to 3,302.84. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.5% to 7,308.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 1.4% to 29,288.22, while the Shanghai Composite rose 1.2% to 3,607.56.

“The breakthrough in infrastructure spending talks overnight has lifted sentiments, with spending plans historically being a positive for the markets," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore. "Sectors leaning towards economic recovery and reopening may see strength."

A recovery in the U.S. economy is a boon for the export-driven Asian region. Although the vaccine rollout in Asia has lagged behind most parts of U.S. and Europe, the region's economies are likely to benefit from an overseas recovery.