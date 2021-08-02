Global stocks rise even as China's manufacturing slows

The gains in China follow data released Saturday by the National Bureau of Statistics showing the country’s official purchasing managers’ index fell to 50.4 in July from 50.9 in June. Numbers above 50 indicate expansion on the 100-point scale.

On Monday, a monthly manufacturing survey issued by a business magazine, Caixin, put July’s reading at 50.3. That was down from June’s 51.3.

The official figure was the lowest since February 2020, when a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus was in place. Analysts had expected a smaller easing of manufacturing activity.

China is also dealing with an outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which has already been running rampant in many other Asian nations.

Traders are also watching a crackdown by Beijing on Chinese tech companies, even as authorities moved to soothe fears.

Games and social media giant Tencent Holding Ltd. fell 0.8% in Hong Kong on Monday. However, internet search giant Baidu Inc. was up 2.2% and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group gained 1.5%.

Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen indexes eased in early trade, before “abruptly reversing course” as foreign investors pumped almost a billion dollars in markets, Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report.